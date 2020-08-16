Bill Belichick has nothing but praise for Cam Newton

Things seem to be going well for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton as training camp gets underway. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had praise for Newton as the first week of camp concludes.

Entering a quarterback room with a rookie and a veteran who knows the playbook well, the former Carolina Panthers star is entering uncharted territory. However, he seems to be getting the hang of things.

As players and fans know, it takes a lot to impress a coach who has an unparalleled track record of success. Nevertheless, Belichick likes what he sees from the former NFL MVP as the organization enters uncharted territory.

Asked by reporters about Newton on Friday, Belichick said: “Cam’s a hard-working kid. He really is. He’s worked very hard, I’d say, as all of our players have. “I’d say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they’re able to do and the information they have to give to the team — play-calling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That’s all going pretty well.”

It will be interesting to see how the Belichick-Newton dynamic works out in the fall. If there is one coach who can get the most out of his players, it is Belichick. It could be a good match for both parties.

Related