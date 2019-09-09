Bill Belichick has nothing to say about Antonio Brown

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: We heard nothing from Patriots coach Bill Belichick regarding a specific topic of significant interest.

Asked by reporters after Sunday night’s rollicking 33-3 win over the Steelers if he has any comment on the reports of Antonio Brown signing with the Patriots, Belichick said, “No. Next.”

Belichick had a little more to add. But not much.

“Yeah, no, I’ll talk about the game and the players that are on our team,” Belichick said. “I thought they did a great job tonight. Offensively we had some balance and made some big plays, had a couple of big throws down the field for touchdowns and big gains. Anytime you can get those explosive plays that helps open things up.”

Once Brown joins the team, there will be plenty more opportunities for explosive plays. And plenty more opportunities for Belichick to say nothing or close to it about Brown.