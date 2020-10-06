Bill Belichick not yet ready to announce starting QB if Cam Newton can't play Week 5

Belichick not yet ready to announce starting QB if Newton can't play Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was unable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 after testing positive for COVID-19, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium remains uncertain.

What's also uncertain is who will start at quarterback in place of Newton if he can't go in Week 5.

Brian Hoyer started Monday night's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and struggled mightily. He committed two turnovers and made several mental mistakes that cost the team points. He was replaced in the third quarter by second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who didn't fare much better.

Hoyer and Stidham combined to complete 20 of 37 pass attempts for just 172 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a fumble.

So, what's the plan at quarterback for Sunday's game?

“We’ll see how it goes,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Tuesday. “We’ll make a decision on that after we get more information on all those guys, starting with Cam.”

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Newton's status Tuesday, adding that it's "a longshot" for him to play against the Broncos.

From NFL Now: #Patriots QB Cam Newton has not shown COVID-19 symptoms yet (as the CBS broadcast mentioned), but it's still a longshot for him to be cleared and play vs. the #Broncos. I'll explain 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ei4yWT5E5N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020

The Patriots should be able to defeat the Broncos regardless of who's starting at quarterback.

Denver's roster has been hit hard by injuries all year. Star linebacker Von Miller is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles. The team's best wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, is out for the season due to an ACL tear.

Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock has a shoulder injury and is "50-50" to play against the Patriots on Sunday, according to NFL Media's James Palmer. Lock has missed the last two games.