Bill Belichick not panicking at QB: With Jordan Love available, Patriots trade out of first round

There are six rounds to go in the NFL draft. Perhaps the New England Patriots will take a quarterback in the final two days of the draft.

But it’s clear Bill Belichick isn’t really worried about replacing Tom Brady. We’re all still wondering about the Patriots’ plan at quarterback after they traded down from the 23rd pick, even with toolsy Utah State quarterback Jordan Love on the board. The Patriots traded the pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots picked up the 37th and 71st overall picks from the Chargers. Maybe the 37th pick, early in the second round, will be a quarterback. Maybe not.

The Patriots had traded a second-round pick for receiver Mohamed Sanu during last season, and this trade helps New England make up for that.

Still, it’s not a move most teams would make. Most teams panic at quarterback when they have a question at the position. Not the Patriots. There has been no indication they tried to trade for Andy Dalton. There have been no reports that they’re interested in free agents Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Love would have been the pick for many teams, the best quarterback on the board when there’s a need at quarterback.

The Patriots aren’t like the rest of the NFL.

Jarrett Stidham was picked in the middle rounds last season, and right now he’s the presumptive favorite to start. Veteran Brian Hoyer is there if Stidham stumbles. There has been no substantial news about what the Patriots’ plan at quarterback is, and we don’t know any more after Thursday night.

Maybe the Patriots will take a quarterback early in the second round, or sometime after. But Belichick doesn’t seem too worried about it.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick continues to play the long game at quarterback. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

