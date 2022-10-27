Is Bill Belichick not the coach we thought he was? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss Bill Belichick’s subpar record as an NFL head coach without Tom Brady at quarterback. Should Belichick not be considered the greatest coach of all time? If his teams continue to struggle without TB12 at the helm will Robert Kraft have to do the unthinkable? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.