Is Bill Belichick not the coach we thought he was? | You Pod to Win the Game

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) For his debut with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey just wanted to make sure he knew his limited plays well enough to line up in the correct spot and run them properly. McCaffrey will be a much bigger part of the game plan this week now that he has a full week to learn the offense and prepare for a key game against the NFC rival Los Angeles Rams. ''When you have someone like Christian, it's always a lot more fun,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said about putting together a game plan for the first time with his new star.