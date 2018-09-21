Bill Belichick: No one knows us better than Matt Patricia does

Matt Patricia’s defense has not looked good in his first two games as head coach of the Lions. But Patriots coach Bill Belichick thinks Patricia will have his defense ready when their teams meet on Sunday night.

Patricia spent the last 14 years in New England, the last six years as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, and Belichick said he believes Patricia has some intelligence on how to stop the Patriots’ offense.

“Nobody knows us better than Matt does,” Belichick said. “He’s worked against our offense every day for a long time so I’m sure they’ll address it in ways that will be challenging for us, make some in-game adjustments and perform at a high level.”

Realistically, it seems unlikely that Patricia’s Lions defense will be much more than a speed bump for Tom Brady & Co. on Sunday, given the way that defense has performed through its first two weeks. But Belichick won’t take anything for granted.