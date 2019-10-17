Bill Belichick has no comment on Michael Bennett situation

The Patriots suspended defensive lineman Michael Bennett for conduct detrimental to the team this week, which means he will miss Monday night’s game against the Jets.

Bennett said he “had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach” Bret Bielema by way of explaining the reason for his suspension. That disagreement reportedly centered on Bennett’s role on the team’s defense, but head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t sharing any information at Thursday’s press conference.

Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com, that he is “not going to comment on any player’s personal situation” when asked about why Bennett was suspended. Given the relatively small role Bennett has been playing and his apparent displeasure with it, many have wondered if the Patriots’ next move will be to part ways with Bennett.

Belichick didn’t have any more to say about that possibility.

“Right now we’re focused on the Jets,” Belichick said. “That is what we’re working on.”

The trade deadline is October 29 and Bennett may be a name to watch if this week’s suspension is the beginning of the end for his time in New England.