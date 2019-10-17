What's going on with Michael Bennett?

Bill Belichick apparently isn't the person to ask.

In a press conference Thursday, the New England Patriots head coach declined to elaborate on why Bennett was suspended for Monday's game against the New York Jets.

"I am not going to comment on any player's personal situation," Belichick told reporters.

The Patriots officially suspended Bennett for "conduct detrimental to the team," and the defensive end said Tuesday it was due to a "philosophical disagreement" with Patriots defensive line coach Brett Bielema.

Bennett has seen his playing time decrease in every game this season after starting and playing in 55 percent of New England's snaps in Week 1.

Our Tom E. Curran asked Belichick what he thought Bennett's role would be going forward and got a similarly terse response.

"Right now we're focused on the Jets," Belichick responded. "That is what we're working on."

Bennett hasn't seemed to fit in New England's defensive system this season, and it's worth monitoring whether the Patriots will attempt to move him before the NFL's Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Don't expect to hear any updates from Belichick, though.

Bill Belichick mum on Michael Bennett's suspension, role with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston