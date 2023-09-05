Bill Belichick mum on Matt Corral’s spot in QB room

Matt Corral is the latest addition into the New England Patriots quarterback room, and up to this point, coach Bill Belichick has not confirmed whether he would have the top backup role to Mac Jones for the team’s season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Corral spent his first couple of seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was selected by the team in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was injured in a preseason game, ironically against the Patriots, and missed the entire season.

Now, he’s being thrust into New England’s quarterback competition.

However, so far, his role is undefined. Belichick would not give any additional insight into what that role would be when speaking with media members on Monday, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Sean T. McGuire.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you,” said Belichick. “He hasn’t even been on the field yet, so yeah, we’ll see.”

The Patriots backup quarterback role remains a bit of a mystery. If there is one certainty about it, it’s that Corral is very much in the picture.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire