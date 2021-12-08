Bill Belichick’s Monday night game plan further proves, reveals his rare genius

In 1950, the NFL welcomed three teams — the Baltimore Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Cleveland Browns from the All America Football Conference — to its environs. The Browns, led by Paul Brown, had been the AAFC’s dominant franchise, winning all four league championships, so the NFL decided to pit Brown’s team against the Philadelphia Eagles, the league’s two-time defending NFL champs.

It was supposed to be an upbraiding for the new kids, but it was the exact opposite. Brown directed Otto Graham, his Hall of Fame quarterback, to exploit holes in the middle of Philly’s defense, and Graham put up a stat line that wouldn’t be out of place for a quarterback in 2021 — 21 completions in 38 attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Browns won their NFL opener, 35-10.

Eagles head coach Earle “Greasy” Neale made some noise before the December 3 rematch about the Browns leaning more on finesse than power, comparing them to a basketball team. This was a major miscalculation on Neale’s part. In that 13-7 Browns victory, Paul Brown’s team ran the ball 41 times, gaining just 68 yards, but still winning on a 30-yard pick-six by Warren Lahr, and two field goals by Hall-of-Famer Lou “The Toe” Groza.

The Browns did not technically throw a single pass, though two attempts were called back due to penalties. Brown told his players that they were specifically not to throw a pass as long as the game was tied, or the Browns had the lead. A rainy day and a muddy field advanced the wisdom of Brown’s strategy, but one gets the sense that Brown was going there no matter what the weather was.

In your face, Greasy.

The Browns won the 1950 NFL championship, 30-28, against the legendary “point-a-minute” Los Angeles Rams, and Brown’s approach was exactly what it should have been: Lean on your quarterback. Graham out-dueled Bob Waterfield, completing 22 of 33 passes for 298 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Paul Brown was one of football’s greatest coaches and thinkers, and one of the primary reasons why is that he understood that not only is there more than one way to win a game, but that your ultimate success should be based on adjusting your approach for situation and opponent. There are not types or archetypes to which a franchise must adhere; there is only the next game, and the specific plan for winning that game.

Bill Belichick has always been a keen observer of Brown’s approach, and he’s always been a week-to-week adjuster, which is where Belichick’s game plan against the Bills on Monday night comes in.

In monsoon conditions, the Patriots threw the ball just three times — the fewest by any team since the 1974 Bills beat the Jets, 16-12, in a similar Buffalo weather disaster. Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson attempted two passes in that game, completing none, and having two interceptions called back by penalty. New England ran the ball against these Bills 46 times for 222 yards and a touchdown. They ran the ball when it didn’t work early on. They ran the ball when the schemed kicked in, and things got really dicey for Buffalo’s defense. They ran the ball no matter what, because that’s how Belichick saw a specific path to victory.

Could it have backfired? Sure. Did it? Nope. Here’s why.

Back to the front.

New England’s first two drives were three-and-outs with nothing but run plays, and a total of four yards gained. The Bills were stacking the box with as many as 10 players, with a deep safety just in case things got out of hand, and Mac Jones tried something deep. Which, of course, didn’t happen.

On those first two drives, the Bills’ strategy of stacking the box worked. They were gap-sound, they got off their blocks, and since the Patriots had nine blockers on those plays (Mac Jones and a running back obviously skewed the numbers in Buffalo’s favor), there was always at least one more defender than could be dealt with.

After six plays of “Hey diddle diddle, the cat and the fiddle, this time I think we go through the middle” (to quote Chico Marx in Horse Feathers), the Patriots tried to get tricky with a fake to Harris, and a sweep handoff to receiver Nelson Agholor. This gained six yards, and got the Bills at least thinking about something outside the tackles.

The next play was Damien Harris’ 64-yard touchdown run, but it wasn’t as if the Bills saw that sweep and said as a collective, “OMG, they’re running outside now! We’d better spread it out!”

Nope; they stacked the box with 10 inside the numbers again.

The difference now was that the Patriots had the right plan for that defensive attack. Now, they would not be affected by the count. Now, they were moving it to their advantage.

Underground explosions.

“I think a little bit of all those,” Belichick said Tuesday, when asked about all the different formations and personnel in the run game, and if that turned things in New England’s favor.

The Patriots embraced an old school style of football: 🔹 Under Center Rate: 93% (highest since 2016)

🔹 6+ OL Personnel Rate: 61% (highest)

🔹 Avg Formation Width: 17.0 yards (lowest*) *1.3 yards more condensed than any other offense in a game since 2016#NEvsBUF | #GoPats — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 7, 2021

“There’s an element of all that that’s in place. [Offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] did a good job, as he usually does, of making in-game adjustments. Some of the plays that we had, we just need to get straightened out or adjust a little bit. We put in a couple of things that we have, but we weren’t anticipating being big in the game. We missed a couple things there and had a couple tackles for loss. Again, that’s a good defensive team, so that’s going to happen. Hopefully, we can execute those things a little better. Overall, I’d say it’s a combination of that.

“Some in-game adjustments, some finer things that they are working that they’re having trouble with, and maybe put in something that you didn’t anticipate using in the game because of how they were aligned to a certain look.”

Harris’ 64-yard touchdown run, which ended New England’s third drive, was a great example. Now, the Patriots were using run scheme to pull the numbers back in their favor. Here, receiver N’Keal Harry pinched inside, left tackle e Isaiah Wynn pulled out to the left, and fullback Jakob Johnson (a huge part of New England’s rushing success all season) sealed the edge inside. Harris could have gone through that lane, but he found the cutback even more appetizing as the Bills flowed to the slide.

G-Lead: Follow, or get out of the way.

This wasn’t just one big run and a bunch of standoffs, though. The Patriots had eight runs of 10 or more yards, and several of those big runs came out of a scheme that required the entire offense to align in concert.

“I think it was the whole team. The offensive line did a good job. They used [safety[ Micah [Hyde] as a sixth lineman quite a bit. The tight ends and, obviously, the receivers were heavily involved in the running game, blocking for us or crack blocking on some of the perimeter plays, things like that. All the backs ran well; Rhamondre, Damien, and Brandon [Bolden] gave us a couple big runs there as well, especially the two-point play. He had another third-down conversion on a trap play.

“Those guys were productive. They ran hard. They ran with good pad level. They got some extra yards after contact. That’s important, too. That’s what a back needs to do. We need to block the play for however many yards we block it for and, hopefully, the player with the ball can add onto that. I thought they did a good job of that. They made some tough yards, and Buffalo is a good ball-stripping team. They were pulling the ball a lot, as they usually do. Our runners, I thought they did a really good job of taking care of the ball and gaining extra yards, but it was good ball security.”

Belichick’s point about everyone blocking it up is important.

As former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL analyst Brian Baldinger pointed out quite joyously (I have never seen so many offensive linemen so excited about a single game in my life), the Patriots ran “G-Lead” against the Bills until the Bills were just powdered by it. This is something that Rushing EPA or yards per attempt doesn’t pick up — the ability to do something over and over to success when your opponent is exactly sure it’s what you’re going to do.

G-Lead isn’t really complicated — you’re pulling the play-side guard around the edge, and you’re asking the tight end and tackle to that side to down-block the end and tackle so that the guard can hunt in space. If there’s a fullback, he’s hunting in space as as well — either to seal anything leaking at the line, or to pop a potential tackler to the outside. If you add in a sixth offensive lineman as the Patriots did quite a bit in this game, that’s even more beef to get the Bills out of the way.

Harris’ 22-yard run with 6:35 left in the third quarter was an excellent example.

On the very next play, Rhamondre Stevenson hit the hole on G-Lead Left for 11 yards.

Paul Brown would be proud.

Those pointing out that the Patriots averaged just 4.8 yards per rush, or that they had just 11 first downs, or that they had a Rushing EPA of -2.57, are — with all due respect — missing the forest for the trees. Bill Belichick came into this game knowing a few things. He knew that his defense had the Bills on lock. He knew that the Colts had exposed one of Buffalo’s few defensive weaknesses this season — they are not great when defending the run against power concepts. And he knew that the run game he’d been repping all season was the perfect arrow to pull from his quiver. Add in the weird weather, and this wasn’t just the smart play; it was the only play.

How did the Bills counter offensively? Josh Allen had some great pinpoint throws, showing off his top-tier arm, and maybe that passing game would have provided more dividends had tight end Dawson Knox not dropped every ball that came into his general vicinity. But Buffalo’s run game was uniquely ill-suited to these conditions.

Buffalo’s one constant in the run game this season has been Allen on the move on sweeps and draws and straight runs, and he had just six attempts for 39 yards. The Bills did what they always do on offense; they treated every down like it was third-and-4. The Patriots, in this one week, treated every down like it was first-and-5. They have a bye, and in Week 15 against the Colts. In Week 16, when they welcome the Bills to Gillette Stadium, what will the plan be? Will Belichick go Full Metal 1940 to prove a point, or will be adapt to the situation and the opponent?

You know the answer.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott missed the point, as well, judging from his post-game comments.

“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one,” McDermott said. “Whether it was Bill or anybody else, they beat us, right? But you sit here and you tell me when we start with an average starting field position of the 40-yard line and he starts with the 23-yard line — I’m rounding up in both cases — and we were 1-for-4 in the red zone and they were 0-for-1 in the red zone? You give me that ahead of time, I’d say I like my chances. I like my chances. I don’t think, with all due respect, it’s not a Bill Belichick-type thing. It’s what are you doing with the opportunities you got? What are you doing with the opportunities you got? We turned the ball over on the plus-30-something yard line. Sloppy football. Sloppy football. I’m very comfortable in that situation.”

And with all due respect to McDermott, who is a great coach, doing your very best with the opportunities you have is absolutely a Bill Belichick thing. Always has been, always will be. It’s the primary reason he’s regarded in the same fashion as all the greatest coaches in NFL history — the greatest coaches in NFL history were able to adapt season to season, game to game, play to play.

“He’s the greatest coach in the history of professional football, clear and simple,” Belichick said of Brown in 2019, when the NFL was rolling out its 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. “Everything I do today, Paul Brown did. It all started with Paul Brown. He took football from being a sport to a profession,”

Were he around today to see what Belichick did on Monday night, Paul Brown would certainly have a wry smile on his face. Legends recognize legends.

