Bill Belichick is in midseason halftime interview form

Plenty of players, teams, and coaches need the preseason to get ready for the regular season. When it comes to his interactions with reporters, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is always in midseason form.

Asked by Steve Burton of WBZ at halftime of Saturday’s preseason game in Nashville whether Belichick has anything add to his cryptic, not-quite-ready-to-slay-the-fatted calf statement regarding receiver Josh Gordon, Belichick said, “Nope.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Burton then made the mistake of essentially asking, “Are you sure?”

“That’s why we put out the statement,” Belichick said.

The statement doesn’t really state anything, keeping Gordon’s status unclear. However, don’t forget that the Patriots extended a restricted free agency tender in order to retain Gordon’s rights during his suspension. So Belichick surely has a plan; he always does. Whatever it is, we’ll find out whenever it’s implemented.

So don’t bother asking, Steve.