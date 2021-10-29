Bill Belichick mic’d up was ecstatic with N’Keal Harry’s impressive catch vs. Jets

Despite having a slow start to the year, N’Keal Harry came up with one of the New England Patriots’ most impressive catches of the season in a rout of the New York Jets.

The former first-round pick high-pointed a pass from Brian Hoyer on the Patriots’ one-yard line and Bill Belichick was extremely pleased with his efforts. The game was practically over when Harry made the catch and it didn’t hold much significance, but it helped gained momentum for a player who’s been struggling during his time in the NFL.

Harry only has three receptions for 47 yards during the four games he’s played in this season.

Belichick’s reaction is at the 0:46 mark.

BB was mic'd up for last week's win. pic.twitter.com/S2iSuwQoZA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2021

The Patriots’ next challenge will be the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

