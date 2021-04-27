Bill Belichick: Matt Patricia has been a very valuable resource in return to Patriots

After a three-year stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia is back working for the New England Patriots.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is glad to have him back under their roof.

In an interview with the team’s website, Belichick spoke highly of the role Patricia has played for the team as they prepare for this week’s NFL Draft.

“Matt, he’s done this for the last three years in a different organization and so he’s very familiar with our process, his process and all the things that go around that,” Belichick said. “He’s been really a very valuable resource and confidant and somebody to talk to whose been through the same things that we’ve been through and his experience and perspective has been extremely valuable.”

Belichick has said that Patricia has been heavily involved with the team’s draft process since being brought back to the team in January. Patricia’s return to the organization comes with a hand in multiple roles with the team, which seemingly include a rather significant one surrounding the draft.

Patricia now has three years of experience as a key figure of a draft room with the Lions. He’s the only one on the coaching staff besides Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to have such experience from the NFL.

