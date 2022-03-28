Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t naming an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, but one of the team’s former defensive coordinators will be part of the plan to work with the offense in the wake of Josh McDaniels’ departure.

Matt Patricia’s work during his previous stint with the Patriots came on the defensive side of the ball, but head coach Bill Belichick included him in the list of offensive coaches with wide receivers coach Troy Brown, tight ends coach Nick Caley, and offensive assistant Joe Judge when saying he didn’t anticipate adding any more coaches to that side of the ball.

“Great to have Joe Judge back and Matt of course,” Belichick said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com. “They’re two really good coaches, along with some of the other coaches that we have offensively: Nick Caley, Troy and so forth, guys who were here last year. So, we’re working through it the best we can here. . . . I think Matt and Joe are pretty good coaches. Josh is a great coach, but we’ve gone through that multiple years.”

While Belichick was avoiding titles on Monday, he said everyone will have “a defined role” once the team begins doing on-field work later this offseason.

Bill Belichick: Matt Patricia will have role on offensive coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk