Bill Belichick: Matt Patricia heavily involved in Patriots draft process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia scurried back to the New England Patriots after his failed stint running the Lions. In an interesting twist, Patricia is now playing a prominent role in the Patriots’ draft evaluation process.

Mike Giardi of the NFL Network noted that Patriots head coach and de facto GM Bill Belichick trumpeted up Patricia’s value in this draft process. That goes against the grain from how Patricia operated in Detroit, where he largely deferred to GM Bob Quinn in terms of player evaluation and draft value. The Lions had a decidedly mixed bag of drafting outcomes under Quinn and Patricia, and it trended poorly the more Patricia got involved later in his three-year tenure.

Patricia’s role with the Patriots doesn’t have a clear definition. He doesn’t appear on the team’s official website in the front office or coaching staff listings. He was the defensive coordinator under Belichick prior to taking the Lions job in the 2018 offseason.

Recommended Stories

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Mamedov has signed with Bellator, targeting July debut

    Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is moving into the breaking news game.

  • Trevor Lawrence's balanced approach to football coupled with Urban Meyer's fanaticism will make for quite a show in NFL

    What you have is two men who dominated the college ranks teaming up to take on the pro game … with apparently different world views.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • Dustin Poirier: ‘My mistake’ taking Conor McGregor donation details public

    Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • Now sober, Jeremy Stephens says tragedy brought new focus ahead of UFC on ESPN 22

    "It's been an experience" these past 11 months for Jeremy Stephens, who reconnected with his estranged mother after she almost died.

  • Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach impressed with Ben Askren: 'He hits hard; very hard'

    Askren was never known for his striking in MMA, but Roach was pleasantly surprised after working with Askren for six days.

  • Top-10 worst wide receiver corps: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    With the 2021 NFL draft a few weeks away, Matt Harmon analyzes which teams will be looking to select a wide receiver when they're on the clock.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Formula 1 Imola betting preview: Can Red Bull hold off Mercedes this time?

    Max Verstappen may have a faster car than Lewis Hamilton. Will that equal a win in the second race of the season?

  • Jake Paul: Ben Askren will forfeit purse if he uses MMA tactics in boxing match

    Jake Paul says Ben Askren won't be able to get away with any trickery in Saturday's boxing match.

  • UFC on ABC 2 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern, five others face potential 6 months

    Mackenzie Dern and five others could be out up to six months due injuries sustained during Saturday's card.

  • Dulux apologizes for painting Tottenham in a bad light

    Tottenham's newest sponsor didn't exactly paint a great picture of the club when launching their partnership on Thursday. Paint supplier Dulux had to apologize after its social media team mocked Tottenham on Twitter shortly after announcing that the company had become the Premier League club's “official paint supplier.” The tweets included a jibe about Tottenham's lack of trophies and a barb suggesting the company's dog mascot would make a better defender than the Spurs players.

  • IndyCar opens season with stacked rookie class chasing Dixon

    Johnson brings seven NASCAR championships to Chip Ganassi Racing for a career reset at 45 years old. Although he always wanted to be an IndyCar driver, his opportunities came in stock cars until Johnson was able to call his own shots.

  • Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

    The Rams are looking into a report Aaron Donald allegedly assaulted a man.

  • Julia Budd expects to shine at Bellator 257

    Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”

  • Bellator 257 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 257 fighter weigh-ins, featuring light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis.

  • Nets have three of the best one-on-one scorers among active players

    When healthy, loaded with all their star power, the current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will have arguably the best offense of all time.

  • Jorge Masvidal reacts to Kamaru Usman trash talk, envisions violent finish at UFC 261

    Kevin Iole talks 1-on-1 with Jorge Masvidal ahead of his rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.