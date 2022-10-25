Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit

The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game.

Pennel was flagged and ejected after the play, while Andrews was taken to the back and evaluated for a head injury. That left the Patriots without one of their team captains and a key blocker along the offensive front.

It was a nasty blindside block off a turnover that ended with Andrews leaving his feet and his head bouncing off the ground.

Here's the hit that knocked David Andrews out of last night's game. Mike Pennel was penalized and ejected. Andrews was evaluated for a head injury. Puts his availability for Sunday in question with a short week. pic.twitter.com/NgxHAOHhWl — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2022

When asked about the hit after the game, Bears coach Matt Eberflus admitted his player was in the wrong, and he made sure to tell him that immediately afterwards.

“I saw it,” said Eberflus, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “Yeah. Totally in the wrong. He should not do that, and I told him right afterward. That’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Belichick didn’t have much to say about the play on Tuesday, per Cox. So he instead pointed back to Eberflus’ comments.

“I think Coach Eberflus probably put it well, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” said Belichick.

The Patriots were already down Isaiah Wynn coming into Monday’s game. So they could potentially be without two starting offensive linemen when heading on the road to face a tough New York Jets team in Week 8.

List

Twitter reacts to Patriots' stunning Week 7 loss at home to the Bears

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire