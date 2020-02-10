Bill Belichick makes donation to DeMatha's Morgan Wootten scholarship fund

The sports world has grown accustomed to hating Bill Belichick and everything associated with the New England Patriots, and who can blame them?

They've won six Super Bowls in 20 years, rubbed everyone's faces in it along the way and have been at the center of multiple cheating scandals as well. Not to mention Tom Brady and everything that comes with him.

Belichick, the leader of it all and perhaps the greatest and most hated coach in NFL history, has made a kind gesture in the form of a donation to DeMatha High School's Morgan Wootten scholarship fund.

We appreciate the generosity of Coach Belichick. pic.twitter.com/4xBAcvSDej — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) February 7, 2020

Wootten, who won 1,274 games as DeMatha's basketball coach from 1956-2002, passed away late last month.

Belichick grew up in Annapolis, MD and mentioned in a note attached to the donation how he, "always admired the excellence of the DeMatha basketball program," and what Wootten, "built and sustained, from a competitive standpoint and the way he instilled proper values among his young men is the epitome of leadership."

DeMatha alum and current NFL linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley has played for Belichick the last two years. Especially in 2019, he was a key cog in the New England defense. During training camp in 2018, Belichick praised Bentley's background as DeMatha's signal-caller on defense and how it translated in college and at the professional level.

So while we may all despise Belichick on the field, it seems like he's a pretty good guy off of it.

