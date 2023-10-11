Bill Belichick on Mac Jones: We're not making any changes at quarterback

Patriots coach Bill Belichick vowed to "start over" after disastrous back-to-back losses, but starting over will not include a new quarterback.

Asked today if Mac Jones will start on Sunday against the Raiders, Belichick confirmed that he will.

"Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick said.

So what does "start over" mean?

"Fundamentals. Things that will help us play better," Belichick said.

Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this year. His 62.5 percent completion rate is a career low, his 6.0 yards per attempt is a career low, and his five touchdown passes and six interceptions represent the worst ratio of his career. Jones has already thrown three pick-sixes in just five games.

So the Patriots' offense could use a fresh start, but Bailey Zappe replacing Jones as the starter isn't what Belichick thinks gives his team the best chance to win.