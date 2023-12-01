Was Bill Belichick all-in on Mac Jones from the start?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has obviously struggled this season, and questions are beginning to arise as to whether he was the proper selection for New England in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jones was the 15th overall pick in a draft that was heavy with quarterback talent. Quarterbacks taken that year included Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance with the first three selections. Jones was selected 15th overall and was thought to be a franchise cornerstone.

He has struggled throughout the course of his NFL career, but things have nosedived considerably in 2023. He has tallied 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year, and he is coming off a two-interception performance against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Belichick was asked if he was pushed by owner Robert Kraft to draft Jones on “The Greg Hill Show,” and he claimed the organization thought it was the right thing to do. When asked to clarify later with the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, he doubled down on it being a collective decision.

“Collectively, yeah. We were all for that,” said Belichick.

Jones has undoubtedly regressed from what was a solid rookie campaign in 2021. Now, the Patriots may have tough decisions to make, as they currently sit with a 2-9 record and the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

