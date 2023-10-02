Bill Belichick: Mac Jones remains starter

The Patriots pulled quarterback Mac Jones during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, but there are no plans to consider a lasting change at the position.

In his postgame press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that Jones remains the team's starting quarterback heading into next Sunday's game against the Saints. Belichick also said that he pulled Jones because there was no benefit to continuing in a game the Patriots had no chance to win.

“I didn’t think there was any point in leaving him in the game,” Belichick said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Jones was 12-of-21 for 150 yards and two interceptions. One of the interceptions and a lost fumble on a sack were returned for touchdowns before Bailey Zappe replaced him.