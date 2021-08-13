Bill Belichick on Mac Jones: In general, we need to play faster and react faster

It was just his first preseason game, but Mac Jones looked the part during New England’s preseason matchup with Washington on Thursday night.

But if you were somehow expecting head coach Bill Belichick to heap praise on the rookie quarterback after reviewing the film, you’re going to be disappointed.

Belichick was asked about Jones’ performance on Friday morning and focused his answer on the Patriots’ general need to get more efficient.

“I think really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Some good things, some things that we need to — just in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board. Practice is practice, but things happen at game speed, and that’s something that I would say everyone needs to improve on. Certainly at the quarterback position, but every other position, too.

“We haven’t had the live game exposure until [Thursday] night, so it’s a good opportunity for us to recognize how fast things are going to happen and have to match that speed. So I think the speed of the game for all of the rookie players was a little bit different, certainly, than anything we’ve been able to practice.”

In his 33 snaps, Jones completed 13 of his 19 passes for 87 yards. Jones will get his next chance for game action next Thursday when the Patriots play the Eagles.

