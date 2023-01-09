Bill Belichick on if Mac Jones is 2023 starter: He has the ability to play QB in the NFL

The Patriots season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Bills and that means it is time to start looking at ways for the team to produce better results in the 2023 season.

Improving the offense figures to be the top priority on that front. The decision to put the unit in the hands of assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge drew scrutiny before the season because of their lack of offensive experience and it remained a talking point all year because New England didn’t score enough points. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any hint of plans for the staff at a Monday press conference beyond saying that he has made mistakes but will always do what he thinks is best for the team.

Quarterback Mac Jones‘ play also came in for a fair amount of criticism over the course of his second season and Belichick was also asked about moving forward with him as the starter during the press conference.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive,” Belichick said.

Belichick didn’t say that moving forward with Jones is the way to being more productive, so there will be plenty of areas on offense to watch as the Patriots try to put themselves back in the postseason.

