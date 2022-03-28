Bill Belichick: I’m not big on titles, Patriots won’t have offensive or defensive coordinators

The Patriots will not have an offensive coordinator or a defensive coordinator on the coaching staff this season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said today that he doesn’t see the need to give anyone a coordinator title. The Patriots didn’t have a defensive coordinator last year, either, and longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders.

“I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said.

Asked who will call the plays for the Patriots this season, Belichick answered, “We don’t have to call any for a while.”

Belichick likely knows who’s going to call the plays for the Patriots, but he sees no reason to reveal that information to the Patriots’ opponents. And Belichick doesn’t reveal anything he doesn’t want to reveal.

