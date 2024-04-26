Bill Belichick loved the Rams’ selection of Jared Verse: ‘So much to like about this guy’

Many notable NFL coaches, commentators, and analysts have praised the Rams for their selection of Florida State pass rusher Jared Verse but none have the resume of eight-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick.

The architect of the Patriots dynasty, Belichick was complimentary of Verse on the Pat McAfee show. When it came to the dynamic, defensive playmaker, Belichick had this to say: “Powerful, explosive. There’s so much to like about this guy.”

“Very explosive guy, can handle the running game in the C-gap off-tackle area. He gets off blocks well, he attacks the pocket well and he’s got a lot of power,” Belichick said. “You’ve got to stop the run to rush the passer and that’s one thing he can do. He can handle the run and he can rush. You earn the right to rush the passer by stopping the run and getting ahead.”

Not only should Rams fans feel good about the praise from such an accomplished coach, but also a coach who helped develop top pass rushers including Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, of course, had a Hall of Fame career that included two championships, an MVP (the only one won by a defensive player), and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The future of the Rams grows brighter with every passing minute.

