Bill Belichick has "a lot of respect" for Adam Thielen despite tense exchange originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick didn't say much after the New England Patriots' win Sunday when asked about his verbal spat with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, but the veteran head coach finally gave a longer response to the incident during a radio interview Monday.

"I have a lot of respect for Thielen," Belichick said during his weekly appearance on WEEI afternoon show "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria." "He's a great player. I don't even really remember what happened; right there around that fourth-down call. I think we've all moved on. I have a lot of respect for him, and the way he plays the game and what he's accomplished."

Thielen said he was upset about Patriots safety Patrick Chung going to the ground with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter. The Vikings had just gotten a first down and the Patriots were deciding whether to challenge the spot of the ball, which they ultimately did. Belichick and Thielen engaged in a tense conversation after the Patriots challenged, one that included the Pats coach directing an expletive at the Vikings wideout.

Thielen said he took "no offense" to the comments from Belichick, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he thought it was "pretty funny."

The Patriots got the last laugh with a 24-10 win, and you can bet Belichick and Co. have already forgotten about it as they prepare for a Week 14 showdown in Miami against the division rival Dolphins.

