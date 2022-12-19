Bill Belichick on loss vs. Raiders: 'Collectively we made too many mistakes it cost us'
Week 15 is set to be a pivotal juncture for several teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the action.
The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders, 20-12, in Week 15 and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux is our Player of the Game.
It won't get any easier for Seattle this coming week.
The Chargers' drive with 44 seconds to go moved so abruptly, kicker Cameron Dicker missed how the offense moved downfield to set up his winning kick against the Titans.
Fans are worried the Bears offensive line is going to get Justin Fields killed.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the biggest winners and losers of Week 15's Sunday slate!
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The Giants have been to the playoffs just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
