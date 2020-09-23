Bill Belichick looks like he hasn't slept, showered or changed clothes since the Seahawks loss

On Bill Belichick’s priority list, getting prepped to looks sharp to meet with the media ranks low. In fact, it’s not on the list at all.

Belichick, who has turned sweatshirts with the sleeves cut off into a fashion statement, took the casual look to a new level for Wednesday’s news conference.

Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest coach in NFL history. Or a homeless man who looks exactly like Belichick and wandered in off the street. Take your pick.

It’s all there, the tired eyes, unkept hair, sweatshirt that not only has the sleeves cut off but also looks like moths got at it and is falling apart (ESPN deduced it’s the sweatshirt first worn by Belichick in the 2013 season opener and last worn in the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles at the end of the 2017 season). That’s a man who looks like he has not done anything, including sleep, aside from study game film since his New England Patriots lost on the final play to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

I love that Belichick did this, there are no mistakes with stuff like this...he knows the players will see it. Back late off a West Coast loss on SNF, surprise 2-0 team coming to town. It’s a f’ing work week, baby. The grind didn’t just start on Wednesday. Message sent. pic.twitter.com/pRO6XWRR66 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 23, 2020

Ask yourself this: Does that look like a man who is going to start the season 1-2 with a loss on Sunday?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems locked in on getting a win in Week 3.

