The New England Patriots aren't playing the Super Bowl this year.

But despite that fact, Bill Belichick is looking as happy as ever.

During a pregame ceremony to honor the NFL's All-Time team as part of the league's 100th anniversary, Belichick was shown on camera with the biggest smile many casual fans have ever seen him have.

And amid boos from the Miami crowd, Belichick flashed his Super Bowl rings to the fans.

What an absolutely epic moment.

Everyone seemed to like that move from Belichick, and it prompted a response from starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower on Twitter.

Ight bill I see you flexing out there 😂😂💪😎 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 2, 2020

While Patriots fans may not be smiling about missing the Super Bowl for the first time in four years, they can at least take some solace in Belichick getting the team some attention on the biggest night of the NFL calendar.

Bill Belichick looking as happy as ever flashing rings at Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston