Bill Belichick answers long snapper question with 9-minute, 1,500-word football history lecture

Bill Belichick may have a well-established reputation for being one of the NFL's most terse coaches, but that's just because he's often not talking about what he really wants to talk about.

It's important to remember that if coaching never worked out for Belichick, his dream job probably would have been one of those guys who pops up whenever an NFL Films documentary needs a sound bite on something for which the only tape is in black-in-white. In addition to being one of the NFL's great coaches, he is also one of the sport's greatest historians.

That knowledge made for entertaining enough television that Belichick won a Sports Emmy for his work on the NFL 100 and it popped up again on Friday, when a reporter asked why teams need dedicated long snappers when an extra roster spot could be so valuable.

Belichick used the question to deliver a lecture more than nine minutes and 1,500 words long, going through the history of special teams and how the X's and O's have changed through the years. All delivered basically off the top of his head:

It was such a Belichick-ian move that one of the coach's former players couldn't help but joke about it:

Winning Super Bowls and talking about special teams, BB’s 2 favorite things https://t.co/Kz1qCTNe2i — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 17, 2021

Here is the answer in all its glory, thanks to the hard work of a Patriots communication associate:

Q: Is long-snapping that difficult, that you need to use a roster on one player who does only that? Can't you just cross-train a few guys to do long-snapping and then you have more flexibility with that roster spot?

Story continues

A: It's an interesting conversation. One that's really, I would say, honestly during the course of my coaching career, has kind of traveled that long and winding road from when I came into the league.

First of all, there were no long snappers, but the specialists, the kickers and the punters were frequently position players, and that's where they came from in college as well, so a lot of the good college punters and place kickers also played a position, and then as time evolved, starting with like [Pete] Gogolak and guys like that, you know, they specialized in kicking, and then you had some of the punters that specialized in punting, so players like Danny White and Tom Tupa and guys like that who were very good position players, you know, Gino Cappelletti, that evolved into specialists because of, I would say, the importance of the kicking game the number of plays that the kicking game and opportunities that it provided. Same thing with returners. There were very few just pure returners.

I think long snapping, to me, changed in the mid-80s, and really the key guy in that was [Steve] DeOssie, in my opinion, because Steve was the first center that really, truly allowed a spread punt formation against all-out rush. Prior to that, teams would generally pull. First of all, there wasn't that many gunners, but when teams started using gunners, they would pull one in and kick away from the free guy on the back side, and that was kind of the idea that protection was not to let the snapper block against a nine-man rush with a split player.

The return team would have one guy on the gun or the split, and one guy returns, so you got nine guys rushing against essentially the punter who wasn't a blocker or the split guy who wasn't a blocker and the snapper who really wasn't a blocker, so it was nine on eight, and the idea was to block the most dangerous eight and let the ninth guy go and punt away from him, and then when the Cowboys went to spread punt and then the Cardinals followed that pretty quickly, and they kept two gunners split, and the snapper blocked a guy, then that created an eight on eight situation but put a lot of pressure on the snapper to deliver the ball 15 yards deep on the money and still block a good rusher offsetting and the A-gap. I mean, we've all seen offensive linemen have trouble making that block on a pass play, and so now you're talking about a deep snap and a block, but as players got better at that, that skill became more, I would say, players became more efficient at that, then teams decided to carry a long snapper rather than worry about getting a punt block. Plus, there was also a level of consistency and durability with those players, so if you lose a position player who is also a long snapper, you're looking at some real problems, and that evolved into the punters, for the most part, becoming holders because of the amount of time that they could spend with the kickers versus having a wide receiver or quarterback be the holder, which again, you don't see very much of that anymore.

Assuming a punter is, you know, capable and good enough and has good enough hands to be the holder, and so then that kind of whole unit has really evolved into, you know, specified snapper or a specified kicker, a specific punter, and generally the punter as the holder, so the three of those guys could work together all practice because they're all available.

I know, again, going back to when I first came into league, you worked on field goals, and, I mean, it was maybe five minutes because that was only time the starting center and the starting receiver or backup quarterback or whatever were available to practice that, so, like, is it that hard? It's a pretty hard job. Yeah. It's a pretty hard job.

It's not as hard as it used to be because you're not allowed to hit the center, especially on field goals and run them over. There are some limitations on the punt rush based on what the formation is and so forth, but generally speaking, it's a hard block, and I think you see most punt rushes attack the snapper. They loop guys back so the center thinks he's going right, but then he has to come back to the left, or maybe they fake like they're coming back, but they don't come back, so he not only has to snap, and so then that gets into whether you're a blind snapper and you look at the rush and just snap the ball, or whether you're a look back snapper and snap it, and then after the snap you have to look up and recognize what's happened and make a proper block, but again, it's man-to-man blocking. Like that guy's got to block somebody or you're a guy short, so it is a hard job, and the accuracy of the place kickers through the years, which has gone up dramatically. Part of that's the surface. Part of that's the not kicking outdoors and so forth. Part of it is the operation between the snapper, the holder and the kicker, which I would say, generally speaking, is at a pretty high level, which it should be in the National Football League.

I think if you go back and look at kicks from back when that wasn't the case, you see balls rolling back and the holder coming out of a stance that catch the ball and the kind of things you see at times in a high school game and that kind of thing. There's just a much higher level of skill, which there should be, but yeah. I think it's a pretty tough position, and nobody knows or cares who the snapper is if there was a bad snap and all of a sudden, that's front-page story.

There's a decent amount of pressure on that player as well, and not just the snap, but also, as I said, to the block and punt protection. The roster sizes have increased. It's been a lot easier to carry that player just like it's a lot easier to carry a true returner, and so in terms of depth and availability, you know, you really don't want to be looking for one of those players in the middle of any time. In the middle of the game or middle of the season, but when you have him as a starting receiver, Lou Groza, a starting tackle, or whoever. Those guys and they're playing and something happens and not only do you lose a player, but you lose a key specialist as well, so yeah.

I mean, it's a great question. There would be so much value in a player that could do a couple of things and save a roster spot, but I would say there are so few of those players available, even at the point where, you know, [Matt] Amendola did a great job last week.

It's so rare that you even see a combination punter and place kicker. Usually it's one or the other, and I think part of that is at one level it's, I'll say, relatively easy to put your foot on the ball, but at this level, you know, the difference in kicking mechanics and punting mechanics are so different that it's really hard to be good at both, but you know, if a guy's got a good leg and he's a good athlete and he can make good contact with a ball, there's a point where, high school, college, that maybe it's good enough. Maybe he's the best guy on the team to do that, but I'd say at this level, that will be asking a lot.

Now like Jake [Bailey] can punt. Jake can kick off. Jake can kick field goals. To be at the kind of level you want it to be at, to have the person split their time between the two of those, again, I think is a lot to ask. I'm not saying it's impossible or unheard of, but it's a lot to ask, and that's why you don't see it very much.