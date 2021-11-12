Bill Belichick lofts Nick Saban comparison while discussing Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and he’s spent a majority of the past two decades in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick and the organization have the utmost respect for McDaniels and they proved that when they convinced him to stay after the 2018 season. McDaniels infamously agreed to be the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, but then there was a discreet offer that kept him in New England.

Speculation spread that McDaniels was offered the Patriots’ head-coaching position following Belichick’s retirement. Since then, he’s been a loyal part of the Patriots’ coaching staff and he’s made something out of nothing more times than not with the offense.

Belichick spoke to reporters about McDaniels on Friday and gave him some high praise — making comparisons to Nick Saban.

“This is kind of like Saban when we were in Cleveland,” Belichick said, transcribed by WEEI. “Nick knew what every player on the field was doing. He knew what the guard’s keys were, he knew what the running back was keying, he knew what the nose guard was doing, he knew what everybody on the field was doing. Josh is kind of the same way. He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense, what their keys are, what their adjustments are and all that. And he knows defensively, how the guy is taught to play certain blocks, or routes, or reads and how to attack them. I’ve learned a lot from Josh. I really have. He really excels in every area.”

Belichick also went has far as saying he doesn’t really have any weaknesses as a coach.

“I think Josh does a great job really in every area,” he said. “I don’t think he really has any weaknesses as a coach. He understands what every player on the field is doing on offense and defense. He has a great vision on how to utilize the skills of his players on his side of the ball and how to try and attack the weaknesses, whether it be personnel weaknesses, or schematic weaknesses, or try to force the opponent into a situation that he is able to take advantage of. He’s an excellent play-caller — timing, setting up a sequence of plays.

“… Josh is creative. He’s a very forward thinker. He’s got great poise during the game. Never gets rattled. Never loses the situation, loses track of the situation. He’s always a play or two ahead and then if it changes, he can adapt to it pretty quickly.”

If anyone is to know Saban’s tendencies and make this huge comparison, it’s Belichick.