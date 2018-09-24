Bill Belichick: Lions outplayed and out-coached us

Patriots coach Bill Belichick lost to a protege on Sunday night in the Lions and coach Matt Patricia. Afterward, Belichick said the student out-coached the teacher.

“I think they clearly outplayed us and out-coached us today,” Belichick said.

The Patriots have now lost two games in a row and are just 1-2 this season.

“The Lions did everything a lot better than we did tonight, so give them credit,” Belichick said. “We just didn’t do anything well enough to give ourselves a chance to win. Similar situation to last week: Got behind early, played from behind, [and] just weren’t able to make it up. So, we’re going to have to work our way out of it. Obviously we have a lot of work to do.”

Belichick did note that it’s a long season and the Patriots can get better.

“I don’t think anyone can clinch a playoff spot today,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is eliminated today.”

The Patriots certainly aren’t eliminated, but they are two games behind the 3-0 Dolphins in the AFC East. That’s an unfamiliar situation in New England.