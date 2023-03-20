Bill Belichick likes these particular aspects of Mike Gesicki’s game

The New England Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal on Friday morning.

It made sense considering coach Bill Belichick has always thought highly of the tight end. The former Penn State product caught 32 passes for 362 yards last season. Those numbers were a bit down from previous years, but he still was able to make an impact in the Miami offense.

He also had a connection with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. He was recruited to Penn State by O’Brien and remained in Happy Valley when O’Brien left for the Houston Texans.

Belichick has been a big fan of Gesicki’s, praising him profusely in recent years. ESPN’s Mike Reiss recalled what Belichick liked about the tight end in prior conversations with the media.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long admired Gesicki, saying in recent years: “He’s a hard guy to cover. Long. Crafty route runner. He can get down the field. Very good hands. Makes some acrobatic catches, has enough quickness to separate. He’s really, I would say, more of a big receiver than a true tight end, but he functions a little bit in that spot.”

Gesicki will have a chance to replace production lost by Jonnu Smith, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

He will give New England a formidable duo at the tight end position along with Hunter Henry. Bill O’Brien’s offensive system trends toward two high-end sets. In this regard, Gesicki could fit well.

