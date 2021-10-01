Bill Belichick leaves no doubt about whether he would’ve had as much success without Tom Brady

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is absolutely a realist.

He faced a question on Friday about whether the coach would have had the same level of success if Tom Brady wasn’t the team’s quarterback for 20 years.

“Of course not,” Belichick said.

It’s that simple. It’s not like there’s any question externally. Brady and Belichick are two of the most talented men to ever hold their positions, with Brady winning more Super Bowls than any player and Belichick winning more Super Bowls than any coach. But, of course, there’s always some question about which person was more to credit for their successes. There’s no simple answer. One thing is for sure: Belichick and Brady have each other to thank for their long list of accomplishments.

Does Bill Belichick feel he would've had the same level of success without Tom Brady? "Of course not." pic.twitter.com/rzJ0svrZmL — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 1, 2021

It’s a fairly obvious answer. It never hurts to hear Belichick say it.

