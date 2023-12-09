Bill Belichick leads the best of ESPN's College GameDay's at 124th Army-Navy game
ESPN's College GameDay previewed the 124th edition of ‘America's Game’ between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is only the third time that this historic matchup has been played outside of Philadelphia.
The first meeting between the two military programs at Gillette Stadium will start a five-year cycle of cities that will host the Army-Navy game in the upcoming years. The series will be played in Washington D.C. in 2024, Baltimore in 2025 and New York City/New Jersey in 2026.
Although Army beat Navy 20-17 in 2022, the Midshipmen lead the series record 62-54-7. Here are the best moments for ESPN’s College GameDay preview of the historic matchup.
After 124 years, America's game between Army-Navy is in Boston for the first time 🇺🇸#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/qXpyUtJyK8
Bill Belichick makes his picks
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined the ESPN College GameDay to make his pick between Army and Navy.
.@Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick will be our guest picker this Saturday 👏 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/VPY61NbrPm
Lee Corso's time as Navy Assistant Coach
Lee Corso served as an assistant coach at Navy from 1966 to 1968. Corso became emotional while watching a video from his time at the Naval Academy.
Coach Corso got emotional looking back at his Navy days 🥹 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/xvPpeYbZM7
Best College GameDay Signs
Fans and supporters of Army and Navy teams gathered at Gillette Stadium to cheer on their teams. Check out the best signs from the historical matchup in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The Army-Navy rivalry runs deep 🌊 🤣 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/C9JV5AD9a8
HAPPY 10TH BIRTHDAY BEN 🐶 🎉#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/zWC3Hx3SY0
Came back to see Coach in action again 🥹❤️ #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/2d1SnWhfy7
.@ArmyWP_Football wouldn't let Goose go out like that 🤣#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/2dl4zjBf1h
Pat McAfee Kicking Contest
During the Pat McAfee's kicking contest, a lucky Army and Navy cadet had the chance to win $150,000 for a Military foundation by attempting a 33-yard field goal. Unfortunately, both cadets missed their attempt at the prize money.
FOR $150,000 TO CHARITY
NOT BAD #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/a4jExGfnjT
FOR AMERICA
FOR ARMY AND NAVY
OH NOOOOO #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/psniVlz2rU pic.twitter.com/OTaPvgWomF
United States Army Candidate Fitness Assessment
ESPN College GameDay reporter Jess Sims underwent West Point Academy's physical exam, testing her physical and mental abilities.
.@jess_sims puts her physical fitness and mental toughness to the test ahead of the Army-Navy rivalry game 💪 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/7OgL9E2rsq
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College GameDay previews Army-Navy with Bill Belichick