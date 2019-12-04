Bill Belichick and Lawrence Taylor swap stories in must-see videos for football fans

Bill Belichick has enormous respect for Lawrence Taylor as one of the best players NFL in history, and you could tell the New England Patriots head coach was very much enjoying his time with the legendary linebacker during a recent episode of NFL Network's "All-Time Team" show.

Belichick was the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants from 1985 through 1990, and he won two Super Bowl titles during that span. Taylor was a big reason for that success as the best linebacker in the league. In fact, Taylor is the last defensive player to win the AP NFL MVP award, which he earned during the 1986 campaign (the Giants also won the Super Bowl that season).

Belichick loves talking about his Giants days. He has a lot of fond memories from that time -- just look at his comments from "A Football Life" -- and having Taylor in the same room put more smiles on the legendary coach's face than you'll see in an entire season of media press conferences.

Here are some videos of Belichick and Taylor exchanging stories and memories of their time together with the Giants. Belichick is a co-host of the "All-Time Team" program.

No one read a QB like LT#NFL100 All-Time Team airs Fridays at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/n37zgGljZr — New York Giants (@Giants) November 30, 2019

LT

Belichick.

The greatest. #NFL100 All-Time Team Show gets better every week.

pic.twitter.com/OeQYXZhsNC





— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 30, 2019

Belichick even called Taylor the greatest defensive player in league history.

"I think I had the honor of coaching the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game."



BB had plenty of praise for Lawrence Taylor on this week's #NFL100 All-Time Team reveal. pic.twitter.com/oV8TyaD7su



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

Taylor, in addition to a pair of Super Bowl rings and an MVP award, also tallied 132.5 career sacks and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. Belichick has coached many of the most talented defensive players to ever play pro football, so for him to give that kind of praise to Taylor is quite impressive.

