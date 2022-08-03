Bill Belichick lauds 'big jump' made by Patriots WR Nelson Agholor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nelson Agholor underwhelmed during his first season with the New England Patriots in 2021.

The veteran wide receiver was coming off a fantastic 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Patriots signed him in free agency to be a stretch-the-field type of weapon in the passing offense.

Instead, Agholor saw significant decreases in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in his debut Patriots campaign.

What can we expect in Year 2?

Well, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sure seems optimistic that Agholor will be more productive.

"A big jump. A big jump," Belichick told reporters at his training camp press conference Wednesday. "He was here all offseason, had a really good offseason. He’s productive. He had a really good spring of training. He came out here, made plays down the field, which is very important, but he’s also playing well in other areas. Very few mental errors. I think he’s looked good."

The Patriots wide receiver corps should be pretty good in 2022, and that's not including any improvement from Agholor.

New England acquired veteran wideout DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in early April. When healthy, Parker can make tough catches in traffic and outside the numbers. By all accounts, he's having an excellent camp.

Another wide receiver performing well in camp is rookie Tyquan Thornton, whose speed has been apparent in drills. Veteran wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers also return after impressive showings in 2021.

Getting a more productive Agholor would be a huge upgrade for the Patriots, who will likely need to score a lot of points to keep pace in an improved AFC East loaded with talented offenses.

After a year of experience in New England and a strong offseason, Agholor should now be a lot more comfortable in the Patriots offense. He also will have plenty of motivation going into the final year of his contract. An excellent 2022 season could set up Agholor for a lucrative deal next offseason.