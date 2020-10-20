The Patriots will be facing a quarterback for the first time for the second straight week, but they’re a bit more familiar with this week’s opponent than they were with Drew Lock of the Broncos.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a 2014 second-round pick in New England and remained with the team until a 2017 trade sent him to the NFC West club. The two teams are set to meet for the first time since that trade in New England in Week Seven, which meant Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Garoppolo during an appearance on WEEI.

“Jimmy is a good quarterback,” Belichick said. “He took them to the NFC championship last year — won the NFC championship — so I think he’s certainly been able to have a high level of achievement and accomplishment out there. They signed him to a contract that showed they have confidence in him as their quarterback. I don’t think any of that is all that surprising. I think we all know Jimmy is a good player.”

Garoppolo was ineffective in his Week Five return from an ankle injury, but he played much better against the Rams on Sunday. The Patriots did not play well against Lock and the Broncos, so they’ll be trying to avoid a three-game losing streak against their former teammate.

Bill Belichick: We all know Jimmy Garoppolo is a good player originally appeared on Pro Football Talk