Bill Belichick on Josh Gordon: It’s a league matter, talk to them

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL that began late last season, but there have been reports that he could be reinstated in time to play during the 2019 season.

If Gordon is reinstated, his rights would belong to the Patriots as they held onto him as a restricted free agent. Gordon’s teammates have expressed hope that he’ll be back with the team, but head coach Bill Belichick didn’t share his thoughts when asked about a possible return on Wednesday.

“That’ll be a league matter. Talk to them about it,” Belichick said at a press conference.

The last time someone did that, the league said there was no update as to a timeline for potential reinstatement. Unless and until that changes, the Patriots will have to plan for life without Gordon in 2019.