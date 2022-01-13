Bill Belichick: Josh Allen is “a problem” attacking the defense

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is preparing to face Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the third time in 40 days on Saturday, and he’s expecting a challenge.

Belichick broke down the Bills’ offense on the Patriots’ YouTube channel and he described the touchdown pass Allen threw to Stefon Diggs on Sunday as a remarkable play by both of them.

“Allen flushes out of the pocket and breaks a tackle,” Belichick said. “For Allen even to get it off here as he’s being tackled and knocked out of bounds is one thing, and it looks like it’s almost impossible for Diggs to catch this ball in bounds, but he does. . . . That’s the level of execution Buffalo works with, great quarterback, great receiver.”

Belichick then broke down an Allen scramble later in the game.

“A lot of magic here with Allen, got to be ready for everything,” Belichick said. “Really running and attacking the defense, this guy, he’s a problem.”

Whether Belichick’s defense can solve that problem may determine whether the Patriots’ season ends on Saturday night.

