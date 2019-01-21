Bill Belichick jokes about tenure as Jets head coach originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Even Bill Belichick can't help but crack jokes about his (very) brief tenure as head coach of the New York Jets.

19 years ago on Jan. 4, 2000, Belichick abruptly resigned from his new position with the Jets one day after his introductory press conference. Belichick infamously announced his decision by writing on a napkin, "Due to the various uncertainties surrounding my position as it relates to the team's new ownership, I've decided to resign as the head coach of the New York Jets."

On Monday, a day after reaching his ninth Super Bowl with New England, Belichick on OMF acknowledged new Jets head coach Adam Gase already outlasting him in New York.

Belichick cracks a joke on @OMFonWEEI about his tenure as Jets head coach: "Adam Gase has already outlasted me." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 21, 2019

It's safe to say Jets fans won't find Belichick's joke all that humorous.

