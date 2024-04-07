Bill Belichick joins his son Steve at Washington Huskies practice

The 2024 football season will be Bill Belichick's first without a coaching job in half a century, but he's still spending time at practice.

Belichick was with the Washington Huskies football program last week, where his son Steve was hired this offseason as the defensive coordinator.

On Saturday, Belichick was on the practice field in Washington gear, and he was also a participant in a coaching clinic that Washington head coach Jedd Fisch hosted for local high school football coaches.

The Seattle Times reported that Steve Belichick’s defense looked good against the Washington offense in 11-on-11 work while Bill Belichick looked on, and it makes plenty of sense for the Huskies to utilize the knowledge of one of the most successful coaches in history as they implement the Belichick defense on the college level.

Washington is in its first season with Fisch as head coach, and heading into its first season in the Big Ten. It's a big year for the Huskies, and a big-time coach may be a sounding board for their staff.