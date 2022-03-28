Bill Belichick: Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will coach offense. No answer on Malcolm Butler.

Bill Belichick media access at the NFL’s Annual Meeting is historically an exercise in comedy. The Patriots coach is interviewed for about 30 minutes and the scene ultimately plays out like that GEICO auto insurance commercial where Dikembe Motumbo blocks everything in sight.

On Monday, that situation played out with Belichick speaking to the media in Palm Beach, Florida. For 30 minutes, the coach was questioned on the Patriots' mysterious offensive coaching staff, their offseason moves (or lack thereof) and several other story lines to hit New England this offseason.

This marked the first time Belichick has spoken to the media since the Patriots' blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card round. Although he wasn’t exactly in a revealing mood, Belichick offered "some" insight into what’s currently happening down at Gillette Stadium.

Here are the main takeaways from Belichick’s media availability.

FILE - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots spent heavily in free agency last offseason and got great production in return from new additions. It helped get New England back to the playoffs after a one-year absence. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will coach on offense

The main story line this offseason has been about who exactly will replace Josh McDaniels and the three other offensive assistants in Foxboro. The Pats lost their offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach – who all followed McDaniels to Las Vegas.

Belichick confirmed that the Patriots wouldn’t name an offensive coordinator in 2022. The team also won’t have a defensive coordinator. Said Belichick, “I don’t worry about titles. I worry about jobs.”

However, it’s clear that when it comes to coaching Mac Jones that Joe Judge and Matt Patricia will both play a part. Judge has been talking to quarterback prospects at Pro Days, so that’s not a surprise. This will mark the first time Patricia has coached on offense since 2004 when he worked with the offensive line

“I’m sure everybody will have a role in it,” Belichick said when asked who will work with Jones. “I’ll work with him like I have before. Matt. Joe.”

Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on against the Washington Football Team on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-13) lost 22-7 to finish a miserable second season under Judge with a six-game losing streak.

When asked if the team is taking a step back from McDaniels, Belichick responded, “Guys like Matt and Joe are pretty good coaches. Josh was a great coach, but we’ve gone through that (in) multiple years.”

Belichick was very complimentary of Patricia and Judge. When asked about Patricia moving to offense after coaching defense for over 15 years, the Patriots coach said it wasn’t unusual, citing McDaniels coaching on defense in 2004 and Brian Daboll coaching on defense in 2000 and 2001.

“We’ve had a lot of coaches take multiple responsibilities. Josh and Brian Daboll were on defense and went to offense,” Belichick said. “Matt was on offense and went to defense. So forth and so on. I’m not really worried about that. I think a good coach is a good coach. Matt’s a great coach. Joe’s a great coach. They’ll help us no matter what position they coach.”

Belichick did say he’d feel comfortable with Judge working with quarterbacks (and all signs point to that happening).

“I would feel comfortable. Joe’s a good coach,” Belichick said. “I like having him on our staff. He’ll have a lot of responsibility.”

Bill Belichick won’t tell you why Malcolm Butler was benched

At this point, it's fair to wonder if we’ll ever find out why Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII.

When the Patriots signed Butler to a two-year deal last week, that mystery was brought to the forefront. The cornerback visited with Belichick and the Patriots before signing his deal. Did he and Belichick make up? Did Belichick discuss what exactly happened in that Super Bowl five years ago?

“That’s all old news,” Belichick said when asked if he talked with Butler about the Super Bowl benching

The coach did say that he and Butler had a “great” relationship.

“Well, he indicated desire to play this year. We worked through the process with Malcolm like we do every player,” Belichick said. “Obviously, we know him, but he came up and visited last week or a week and a half ago. So we signed him. Look forward to having him back.”

Bill Belichick is relying on last year’s free agent class

The Patriots have had one of the slowest offseasons in recent memory. So far, the team has signed three external free agents (Ty Montgomery, Terrance Mitchell and Butler) while trading for one veteran (Mack Wilson). It’s been the polar opposite of what happened last year when the Pats spent the most money in free agency history.

So what’s going on?

“Spent a lot of money last year. Those guys are all young. They’re under contract,” Belichick said

Belichick is alluding to Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Davon Godcahux, Jalen Mills, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The Patriots would get a boost if players like Smith and Agholor played better.

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters on Nov. 18, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This offseason, the Pats lost starting cornerback J.C. Jackson and starting left guard Ted Karras. When asked if the team is better or worse from last year, Belichick said he didn’t know.

“We’ll find out next year,” Belichick said. “I think some of the players we have on the roster hopefully will take a step up, but we’ll see. Then we’ll have other players, there will be new players and then we’ll see what happens with them.”

The Patriots aren’t done, either. On Monday, they brought in veteran safety/punt returner Jabrill Peppers for a visit, according to ESPN. Peppers last played for Judge in New York. He’s started 59 of 61 games played since 2017. He has experience at safety, linebacker and cornerback.

Retaining leadership was key for the Patriots

Although the Patriots haven’t made a big splash in free agency, the team made sure to keep their leadership intact. They accomplished that by re-signing Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, James White and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Belichick paid McCourty and Slater the ultimate compliments.

“It’s great to have Devin back. It’s great to have Matt back. Glad we were able to work things out,” Belichick said. “Those are two fantastic people as well as players. Meant a lot to the organization. They’re great role models and great players. Feel very fortunate to coach two of the best at the position to have ever played. Matt Slater would go up there in the kicking game with (Tom) Brady on offense and (Lawrence) Taylor on defense. Feel very, very fortunate to have had the opportunity to have coached all the players, but I’d say those three in particular.”

The Patriots will also need younger players to step up into leadership roles. Belichick said he sees his young quarterback being the next in line to take on that kind of responsibility.

“I think Mac will step into those roles eventually. Start with that,” Belichick said. “Ja’Whaun Bentley – I don’t think anyone was talking about him three or four years ago. That’s how it develops.”

Oct 21, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots special-teams player Matthew Slater (18) recovers a muffed punt in the second half as New York Jets defensive back Matthias Farley (41) reacts at MetLife Stadium.

Bill Belichick wouldn’t discuss Tom Brady or Brian Flores

Belichick acknowledged Brady’s brief retirement when it happened, but when it came to the topic of the longtime Patriots quarterback returning for another season, the Patriots coach wasn’t willing to dive into the conversation.

“You’d have to talk to Tom about all that, but Tom’s played a long time,” Belichick said. “Nothing he does surprises me.”

Belichick was also involved in controversy this offseason when he accidentally texted Brian Flores congratulating him on getting the Giants head coach job. Belichick thought he was texting Daboll, who ended up getting hired, and Flores is currently suing the NFL, alleging systematic racism.

When asked about the lawsuit, Belichick said, “Can’t comment on it.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bill Belichick talks Malcolm Butler, new coaches, slow offseason