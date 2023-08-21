Bill Belichick: Isaiah Bolden "a lot better" than he was on Saturday

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave an update on rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden's condition on Monday morning.

Bolden was taken to the hospital after being injured in a collision with a teammate during Saturday night's game against the Packers and the rest of the game was called off after Bolden was put on a stretcher and carted off the field. Bolden was released from the hospital in time to travel back with the team and Belichick said on WEEI on Monday that he has been recovering well.

“He flew back with us. . . . I talked to Isaiah [Sunday], and he’s in good spirits," Belichick said, via NESN.com. "Recovering, obviously. So we’ll just take it day to day. But he certainly seems a lot better today than it looked like Saturday night, so that’s a good thing. It’s good for him to fly back with the team and everyone see him. He’s got a lot of support here.”

Belichick called the response of the Patriots' medical team to Bolden's injury "really impressive." He did not note the exact nature of Bolden's condition, but reports on Sunday indicated the seventh-round pick suffered a concussion and he will have to progress through the concussion protocol before returning if that is the case.