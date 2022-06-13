Bill Belichick has interest in coaching professional lacrosse, league commissioner says

Would Bill Belichick take up coaching another sport post-Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Does Bill Belichick care to coach lax?

According to Professional Lacrosse League (PLL) co-founder Paul Rabil, Belichick would like to try his hand coaching the sport after he's done leading the New England Patriots.

Appearing on Pardon My Take on Monday, Rabil said that not only would Belichick like to coach in the PLL, he could see the six-time Super Bowl winner excelling at the highest levels of the game in relatively short time.

"I feel like he would win in the first three seasons of coaching, if not sooner," Rabil said. "I don't think he really coaches football, he just coaches. He coaches human beings. He's so good at that."

Along with football, Belichick played lacrosse in both high school and college. All three of his kids -- two of whom are currently on the Patriots' coaching staff -- played lacrosse collegiately and of course, Belichick coached former Penn State lacrosse great Chris Hogan in New England for three seasons.

It's unknown exactly how much longer Belichick's contract runs with the Patriots. He's also only 38 regular season wins shy of matching Don Shula for the most by a head coach in NFL history, a figure which Belichick could match in another four or five seasons if things break right for New England and Mac Jones.

Would Belichick, 70, walk away to coach a game it's no secret he loves before catching Shula?

Rabil told a story on PMT of once meeting Belichick at a Johns Hopkins practice and got right to work giving his input on what he'd seen.

"He stepped into the locker room and was motherf***ing us up and down, around like our stick work and six-on-six possession," Rabil said. "He just commands a room."

Aside from a brief stint coaching lacrosse at Birmingham Detroit Country Day in the 1970s, Belichick has been coaching strictly in the NFL for nearly 50 years. No matter, according to Rabil.

"I just think he understands the nuance of sports and blueprint of winning better than anyone," Rabil said. "He commands an insane amount of respect."