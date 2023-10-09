Bill Belichick: 'We need to make some improvements on where we are, we'll see what that entails'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, "We need to make some improvements on where we are, we'll see what that entails"
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on all the latest news around the NFL. Christian Gonzalez is out for the season, leading the New England Patriots to trade for Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, prompting the hosts to discuss what went wrong for Jackson in LA. Randy Gregory was released from the Denver Broncos after playing only ten games of his five-year contract, as Sean Payton shows he's not hesitant to shed pieces that don't fit his vision for the team. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to return to play this season. The hosts aren't sure that's possible, and even if he does, it may not be in the best interest of the New York Jets or Rodgers. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice, but Charles isn't convinced he'll actually play for the Colts. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Charles thinks so. The history for ownership getting rid of legendary coaches is rocky at best, but one route Robert Kraft could take would be to remove his powers as General Manager and elsewhere on the staff to encourage Bill to retire. As the hosts prepare for a huge matchup on Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a conversation ensues about Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. All three hosts believe he's ready for his next head coaching job after making strides as a leader and coordinating a dominant defense over the last few years.
