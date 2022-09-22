Bill Belichick impressed with Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s versatility

New England Patriots wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey burst onto the scene this past preseason. Now, he is making his presence felt in the NFL, and coach Bill Belichick is taking notice.

He has one reception for 11 yards. That came against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. However, his contributions go far beyond the stat sheet. He has been able to bring a variety of skills to the table for New England. His blocking in particular has been one of the biggest aspects of his game.

Belichick is taking notice of all of these things. He has always liked players with versatility, and Humphrey fits the bill. The coach gave props to the wide receiver when he met with the media recently, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“I think (he’s brought) some of the toughness that we were talking about,” said Belichick. “Made a big catch there on that second-and-long that got us into a third-and-short there in the last drive where Mac ended up scrambling. He’s had a lot of tough yards in preseason, made some tough catches over the middle, fought for some extra yardage. Run after the catch with the ball, blocked, played in the kicking game. Made some big plays for us in preseason, downing kicks and covering kicks. He’s an interesting guy.”

The Patriots’ passing attack has had a bumpy start to begin the 2022 season. Nevertheless, Humphrey is finding a way to contribute on the field. His preseason efforts certainly allowed him to state his case.

Ultimately, his efforts left a lasting impression on Belichick as well.

