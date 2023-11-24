Bill Belichick: I'm not going to announce the starters at every position

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened the week by declining to say who will be starting at quarterback against the Giants on Sunday and he's closing it out the same way.

Belichick said on Tuesday that he told everyone on the roster to be ready to play and he repeated that during a Friday press conference. Belichick said that his stance extended to all spots on the field.

"I'm not going to announce the starters at every position," Belichick said.

Mac Jones has started every game at quarterback for the 2-8 Patriots and said this week that he hopes to continue in that role against the Giants. Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, and Malik Cunningham are other options for Belichick.