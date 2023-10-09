Bill Belichick: "I'm gonna do the best I can to help our football team"

Bill Belichick might not be rattling off wins, but he's rattling off catch phrases.

A day after the embattled Patriots coach used "starting over" or some variation of it multiple times after a 34-0 home loss to the Saints, Belichick has a new saying he is repeating.

He's doing the best he can to help the team.

Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked why he is the right person to restart the team right now?

"I’m gonna do the best I can to help our football team," Belichick said. "That's my job."

The problem is he's not doing his job very well. He's doing it worse than ever before, frankly. He was asked whether the message is resonating, given that a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys was followed by an even more embarrassing outcome seven days later.

"I'm gonna do the best I can to help the team," Belichick said.

It's debatable in some respects whether he is. Belichick made a curious decision to punt on fourth and three from the New Orleans 40 early in the third quarter, while down 24-0. He was asked about that during a Monday press conference.

"Yeah, I did what I felt was best at the time," Belichick said.

Again, he's doing his best as a coach. The problem is that, in his job as the de facto G.M., he has not done good work.

In the past, he was able to overcome his shortcomings in personnel acquisition. Now? Not.

And it feels like it's just a matter of time before he's not the coach of the Patriots.

