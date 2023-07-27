Bill Belichick: Hunter Henry was one of our best in the offseason program

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rarely gushes, but he sounded pleased with tight end Hunter Henry when asked about how Henry had performed in the offseason program this year.

"Great, good, really good, one of our best," Belichick said of Henry.

Belichick said that Henry had the benefit of being fully healthy this offseason, which wasn't the case a year ago.

"He was here every day, consistency. Made a lot of improvement this year. Last year he was coming off surgery but this year he had a really good, productive offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Last year it was more rehab. He was productive on the field, gave us good leadership. He was great," Belichick said.

Through two seasons in New England, Henry has been solid, totaling 91 catches for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in 34 games. But considering the three-year, $37.5 million contract Henry signed, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations. Belichick seems to believe Henry is poised for a big year. If he plays well, Henry could cash in again in March when he hits free agency.